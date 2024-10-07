Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOBI-TV NBC5

    Klamath County Commissioner & Sheriff candidates speak at forum

    By Lauren Pretto,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    18h ago
    That guy is an ass. It’s important to educate people that way they can decipher what’s OK and isn’t OK and the things that they can do for themselves education is very important to offer. It is one of our jobs. We’re not forcing it on people.
    danceThe
    1d ago
    So we're know questions answered of what Mitchell and Bryson would specifically do to change the dept? By what this article says, it's the same crap they've all been saying! We all need to work together? We've been hearing that for years!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Surprise Location Revealed For Major New In-N-Out Burger in Oregon
    Joel Eisenberg6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Portland and Pacific Northwest: ‘Get Ready!’
    jackandkitty.com3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    SNAP benefits to increase this month
    KOBI-TV NBC56 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today27 minutes ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton strengthens to a Category 5, heading toward Florida
    KOBI-TV NBC52 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    ‘Going to be a bloodbath’: California man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Mass. companies, feds say
    Boston 25 News WFXT2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy