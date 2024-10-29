Morning Headlines: Fire danger, grant for local senior center

(KOAM) -- Carthage fire battles multiple fires after strong winds hit the area, a new clinic hosts a trick-or-treat event for families, and Miami receives a grant to make improvements on its senior center.

Below are the top three headlines to know before you head out the door.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- High winds helped fuel a fast moving grass fire yesterday evening.

The fire spread south of Ivy Road and Country Road 179 outside Carthage.

Just after 7 p.m., the fire was declared contained.

This was the 3rd and largest grass fire of the day for Carthage.

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Outreach Therapy Clinic opens for business this Friday.

The clinic focuses on occupational, speech, and physical therapy needs for youth, ages 3-17.

The clinic hosted a trick-or-treat event for families yesterday.

MIAMI, Okla. -- The city of Miami is making efforts to improve the facility.

The city received a $75,000 grant to improve the building and layout of of the center, including adding more kitchen space.

The Miami city attorney says there's been an uptick in interest and sign-up at the senior center.

