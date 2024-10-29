Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    Morning Headlines: Fire danger, grant for local senior center

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YWuS_0wQt8HkG00

    Oct 29th - News You Need to Know

    (KOAM) -- Carthage fire battles multiple fires after strong winds hit the area, a new clinic hosts a trick-or-treat event for families, and Miami receives a grant to make improvements on its senior center.

    Below are the top three headlines to know before you head out the door.

    JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- High winds helped fuel a fast moving grass fire yesterday evening.

    The fire spread south of Ivy Road and Country Road 179 outside Carthage.

    Just after 7 p.m., the fire was declared contained.

    This was the 3rd and largest grass fire of the day for Carthage.

    JOPLIN, Mo. -- Outreach Therapy Clinic opens for business this Friday.

    The clinic focuses on occupational, speech, and physical therapy needs for youth, ages 3-17.

    The clinic hosted a trick-or-treat event for families yesterday.

    MIAMI, Okla. -- The city of Miami is making efforts to improve the facility.

    The city received a $75,000 grant to improve the building and layout of of the center, including adding more kitchen space.

    The Miami city attorney says there's been an uptick in interest and sign-up at the senior center.

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    Related Search

    Local news headlinesSenior CenterFire dangerJasper countySenior Center improvementsIvy road

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    For years, the Delphi double murder case went cold. Then a volunteer found a file with an interesting piece of information
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Teacher breaks down while resigning during livestream - she has one powerful last lesson for students watching
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy