Gusty winds increasing and temps near record highs -Chris

Good morning, we've got very gusty south winds the next few days and we could be near record highs as well.

WIND ADVISORY

We have Wind Advisories in place for all of SEK and most of NEOK through 8pm tonight

Gusts in the advisory areas could reach 45-50mph

Outside of the advisory areas gusts could reach 40-45mph

RED FLAG WARNINGS

We also have Red Flag Warnings in parts of SEK & NEOK

*NO* outdoor burning of any kind

Please do not discard smoking materials outside

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day

Winds will be gust as mentioned above

Temps will be pushing the low 80s by noon

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue into the evening and overnight

Winds remain gusty, only dropping a bit with gusts still in the 30-40mph range

Temps remain mild

Gusty winds and above normal temps is how we'll start Tuesday

We'll have partly cloudy skies early in the day

Winds will still be gusting in the 30-40mph range

South winds ramp right back up into Tuesday afternoon

Gusts in the 40-50mph range will be common

We'll be partly to mostly cloudy again

Temps near the mid 80s

