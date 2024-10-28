Open in App
    Gusty winds increasing and temps near record highs -Chris

    2 days ago

    Good morning, we've got very gusty south winds the next few days and we could be near record highs as well.

    WIND ADVISORY

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Rfqt_0wP9EDCN00

    WIND ADVISORY.JPG

    • We have Wind Advisories in place for all of SEK and most of NEOK through 8pm tonight
    • Gusts in the advisory areas could reach 45-50mph
    • Outside of the advisory areas gusts could reach 40-45mph

    RED FLAG WARNINGS

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNARo_0wP9EDCN00

    RED FLAG.JPG

    • We also have Red Flag Warnings in parts of SEK & NEOK
    • *NO* outdoor burning of any kind
    • Please do not discard smoking materials outside

    WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

    MON 12PM.JPG

    • We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day
    • Winds will be gust as mentioned above
    • Temps will be pushing the low 80s by noon

    MON 5PM.JPG

    • Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue into the evening and overnight
    • Winds remain gusty, only dropping a bit with gusts still in the 30-40mph range
    • Temps remain mild

    TUE 5AM.JPG

    • Gusty winds and above normal temps is how we'll start Tuesday
    • We'll have partly cloudy skies early in the day
    • Winds will still be gusting in the 30-40mph range
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BM3BY_0wP9EDCN00

    TUE 12PM.JPG

    • South winds ramp right back up into Tuesday afternoon
    • Gusts in the 40-50mph range will be common
    • We'll be partly to mostly cloudy again
    • Temps near the mid 80s

    PLANNING YOUR AFTERNOON

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAwvU_0wP9EDCN00

    TODAYS FORECAST.JPG

    PLANNING YOUR EVENING

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ql0qo_0wP9EDCN00

    TONIGHTS FORECAST.JPG

    THE NEXT 7 DAYS

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVw67_0wP9EDCN00

    EXTENDED.JPG

