NCCC named Best Community College in Kansas, according to Niche

CHANUTE, Kan. (KOAM) -- Niche has named Neosho County Community College as the Best Community College in Kansas.

According to Niche, rankings are based on an analysis of academics, athletics, food, and campus life. NCCC received a B+, which places the college in the 80th percentile in the nation.

"We're committed to helping support students in finding the school that fits their individual needs and understanding how impactful their college decision is on their future," said Luke Skurman, CEO of Niche.

NCCC was also named the Best Online College in Kansas, and the No. 17 Best Online College in America.

"NCCC is proud to be recognized by Niche as one of the top community colleges in Kansas," said Dr. Brian Inbody, NCCC President. "Our wonderful faculty and staff work hard to provide the best learning experience possible for our students, and awards like this show that it's working. Our students are achieving so much, and I am grateful that Niche recognizes that achievement with this ranking!"

For the full list of 2025 Best Colleges rankings, click here.

