CDC: 49 illnesses in 10 states linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder

(KOAM) - Government health officials are investigating E. coli food poisoning linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

The outbreak has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states, including one person who died and 10 who were hospitalized, federal health officials said Tuesday.

"This is a fast-moving outbreak investigation. Most sick people are reporting eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers from McDonald’s and investigators are working quickly to confirm which food ingredient is contaminated. McDonald’s has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won’t be available for sale in some states." - CDC

The death was reported in an older person in Colorado, and one child has been hospitalized with severe kidney complications, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Infections were reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11, in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Colorado has the most cases, 27, followed by Nebraska with nine.

Contaminated food

According the CDC Food Safety Alert, McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers are making people sick, with most illnesses in Colorado and Nebraska.

Quarter Pounder hamburgers will not be available temporarily in some states.

Investigators are working to confirm which ingredient in these hamburgers is making people sick and if it went to other restaurants or stores.

McDonald's reported to CDC that it has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states. McDonald's is proactively making these changes while investigators work to confirm the contaminated ingredient. Quarter pound beef patties are only used on Quarter Pounders. Fresh slivered onions are primarily used on Quarter Pounder hamburgers and not other menu items.

What you should do

McDonald’s has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states to protect their customers while a source of illness is confirmed.

Call your healthcare provider if you ate a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger and have severe E. coli symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Symptoms of E. coli

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days.

Some people may develop serious kidney problems (hemolytic uremic syndrome, also called HUS) and would need to be hospitalized.

For more information about E. coli , see the E. coli Questions and Answers page .

The type of bacteria implicated in this outbreak, E. coli O157:H7, causes about 74,000 infections in the U.S. each year, leading to more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 61 deaths. Infections are especially dangerous for children younger than 5 and can cause acute kidney failure.

COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.