    • KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    Pittsburg seeks public feedback for housing needs

    1 days ago

    PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - The City of Pittsburg, in partnership with professional consulting firm Novogradac, will host a Housing Needs Assessment Open House on Wednesday, October 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Block22, located at 402 N Broadway.

    During the open house, residents and stakeholders are encouraged to share their thoughts on the local housing market, review the city’s efforts to address housing needs, and discuss ongoing barriers and challenges.

    Novogradac first conducted a housing needs assessment for Pittsburg in 2014, identifying various housing challenges and opportunities. While the city has worked over the last decade to implement recommendations from that study, additional work is needed to meet the current demand for housing.

    The feedback gathered will help Novogradac and the city develop a new study focused on future growth and increasing access to quality, affordable housing.

    For more information about the event, contact the City of Pittsburg Community Development Department at (620) 230-5637

    June Osborne
    1d ago
    Affordable! Not $1200 for a 1 bedroom flop house like there is now. Greedy landlords run amok in that town.
    goggles
    1d ago
    There is no housing needs but the homeless and they can’t afford a new built house get them in houses first before you destroy land for houses that don’t need to be
