Pittsburg seeks public feedback for housing needs

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - The City of Pittsburg, in partnership with professional consulting firm Novogradac, will host a Housing Needs Assessment Open House on Wednesday, October 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Block22, located at 402 N Broadway.

During the open house, residents and stakeholders are encouraged to share their thoughts on the local housing market, review the city’s efforts to address housing needs, and discuss ongoing barriers and challenges.

Novogradac first conducted a housing needs assessment for Pittsburg in 2014, identifying various housing challenges and opportunities. While the city has worked over the last decade to implement recommendations from that study, additional work is needed to meet the current demand for housing.

The feedback gathered will help Novogradac and the city develop a new study focused on future growth and increasing access to quality, affordable housing.

For more information about the event, contact the City of Pittsburg Community Development Department at (620) 230-5637

COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.