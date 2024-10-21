Mr. Food: Coconut Cream Pie

When it comes to classic pie recipes, you just can't forget about the Coconut Cream Pie. This dreamy dessert features a luscious tropical filling that gets topped with a layer of creamy whipped topping. One slice is all you need to feel like you're in dessert heaven.

What You'll Need

1 rolled refrigerated pie crust (from a 14.1-ounce package)

2 cups milk

3 eggs

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut

1 / 2 cup sugar

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 / 8 teaspoon salt

2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

What to Do

Unroll 1 pie crust, press into 9-inch pie plate, and flute edges. Bake pie shell according to package directions; let cool.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together remaining ingredients except whipped topping. Cook 5 to 7 minutes, or until thickened. Pour into pie shell.

Chill at least 4 hours, or until set.

Spread whipped topping over pie and serve, or cover and keep chilled until ready to serve.

Garnishing Tip

