Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    Mr. Food: Coconut Cream Pie

    2 days ago

    When it comes to classic pie recipes, you just can't forget about the Coconut Cream Pie. This dreamy dessert features a luscious tropical filling that gets topped with a layer of creamy whipped topping. One slice is all you need to feel like you're in dessert heaven.

    What You'll Need

    • 1 rolled refrigerated pie crust (from a 14.1-ounce package)
    • 2 cups milk
    • 3 eggs
    • 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
    • 1 / 2 cup sugar
    • 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
    • 1 tablespoon butter
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 1 / 8 teaspoon salt
    • 2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

    What to Do

    1. Unroll 1 pie crust, press into 9-inch pie plate, and flute edges. Bake pie shell according to package directions; let cool.
    2. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together remaining ingredients except whipped topping. Cook 5 to 7 minutes, or until thickened. Pour into pie shell.
    3. Chill at least 4 hours, or until set.
    4. Spread whipped topping over pie and serve, or cover and keep chilled until ready to serve.

    Garnishing Tip

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mr. Food: Worth the Wait Cabbage Soup
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders sickens 49 people in 10 states
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV16 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Spotting fake reviews: a quick guide from the BBB
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV20 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders
    L.A. TACO8 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Pictures of Cruise Ship, Oasis of the Seas, in Dry Dock Revealed by Reddit User
    J. Souza8 days ago
    How to actually manage forage and feed in drought
    West Texas Livestock Growers4 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune14 days ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy