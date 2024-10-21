Caney dump day extended to Wednesday after early closure

CANEY, Kan. (KOAM) -- The city of Caney announces a change in dump day hours.

The city says dump day will extend throughout the day on Wednesday, October 21, due to the clean-up shutting down early over the weekend.

The extension will continue until dark beginning at noon.

For more information, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.