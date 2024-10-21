Open in App
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    Caney dump day extended to Wednesday after early closure

    2 days ago

    CANEY, Kan. (KOAM) -- The city of Caney announces a change in dump day hours.

    The city says dump day will extend throughout the day on Wednesday, October 21, due to the clean-up shutting down early over the weekend.

    The extension will continue until dark beginning at noon.

