Jasper County Juvenile Office hosts annual Chili Feed event

JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM) -- The Jasper County Juvenile Office is gearing up for its annual Chili Feed.

The feed is set for Friday, October 25, from 11:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Cost:

$7.00 - All you can eat chili or two chili dogs, chips, dessert, and drink .

Raffle 1 - $1.00 6 - $5.00 13 - $10.00 25 - $20.00



Donations Include:

4 Springfield Zoo passes

4 Wild Animals Safari passes

5 Field entries for Paintball Ridge

Skate deck signed by Pro Skateboarder Cody McEntire and Olympian Skateboarder July Brueckler

Strider Bike

Anvil Axe Company

Erimish Sets

Crescent Hotel & Spa

Oklahoma Aquarium

According to the Jasper County Juvenile Office, they will be raising funds to purchase Christmas gifts, school supplies, personal items, and clothing for local kids.

COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.