    • KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    Jasper County Juvenile Office hosts annual Chili Feed event

    2 days ago

    JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM) -- The Jasper County Juvenile Office is gearing up for its annual Chili Feed.

    The feed is set for Friday, October 25, from 11:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.

    Cost:

    • $7.00 - All you can eat chili or two chili dogs, chips, dessert, and drink .
    • Raffle
      • 1 - $1.00
      • 6 - $5.00
      • 13 - $10.00
      • 25 - $20.00

    Donations Include:

    • 4 Springfield Zoo passes
    • 4 Wild Animals Safari passes
    • 5 Field entries for Paintball Ridge
    • Skate deck signed by Pro Skateboarder Cody McEntire and Olympian Skateboarder July Brueckler
    • Strider Bike
    • Anvil Axe Company
    • Erimish Sets
    • Crescent Hotel & Spa
    • Oklahoma Aquarium

    According to the Jasper County Juvenile Office, they will be raising funds to purchase Christmas gifts, school supplies, personal items, and clothing for local kids.

    Jasper Co. Juvenile Office Chili Feed

