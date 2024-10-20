AAA reminds drivers of National "Move Over Law"; Trooper Patrol car struck during traffic stop

MISSOURI (KOAM) -- The third Saturday of October every year is the National Move Over Day .

AAA is reminds drivers it is national law, requiring drivers to change lanes, if safe to do so, when approaching MoDOT vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, and any other emergency vehicle with lights flashing. In Missouri, drivers who fail to give emergency and work crews space to safely do their jobs face a Class A misdemeanor which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of $2,000.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E release images and details on a crash involving a patrol vehicle on Saturday.

"On National Move Over Day one of our troopers was on a traffic stop when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle. Everyday should be MOVE OVER DAY!"

There were no injuries to anyone involved.

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety researchers have found roadside assistance providers are killed nearly four times more often than what is reported.

Key findings involving emergency responder fatalities:

89% occurred at locations with speed limits of 55 miles per hour or higher, almost all of which were on interstates or other limited access highways

84% occurred in crashes with no indication of precipitation nor slippery road conditions

63% occurred during darkness, of which nearly two-thirds were at locations without lighting

63% occurred in crashes in which the striking vehicle left the road before striking the roadside assistance provider, the provider's vehicle, or the disabled vehicle (likely the result of impairment, fatigue, or distraction)

The AAA Foundation also surveyed tow workers, emergency responders, and road maintenance workers on their experiences with roadside jobs. Of those surveyed, 60% had experienced a near miss while working at the roadside, while an astonishing 15% had survived a passing vehicle hitting them.

"Surveys by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety also indicate that many people do not realize how risky it is to be along the side of the road close to fast-moving traffic," said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. "All drivers should remember that the people who come to our rescue on the side of the road, need space to do their work, and they also want to get home safely to their families at the end of the day."

To protect those working or stranded at the roadside, AAA recommends drivers:

Remain alert, avoid distractions, and focus on the task of driving.

Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

When you see these situations, slow down and if possible, move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.

This Saturday, October 19, is National Move Over Day, which is a day to remind the public about the importance of following Move Over or Slow Down laws.

For more information about staying safe on the road, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.