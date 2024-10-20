Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    AAA reminds drivers of National "Move Over Law"; Trooper Patrol car struck during traffic stop

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvJ58_0wEevkMm00

    AAA reminds drivers of Missouri's "Move Over Law"

    MISSOURI (KOAM) -- The third Saturday of October every year is the National Move Over Day .

    AAA is reminds drivers it is national law, requiring drivers to change lanes, if safe to do so, when approaching MoDOT vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, and any other emergency vehicle with lights flashing. In Missouri, drivers who fail to give emergency and work crews space to safely do their jobs face a Class A misdemeanor which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of $2,000.

    Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E release images and details on a crash involving a patrol vehicle on Saturday.

    Courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E

    "On National Move Over Day one of our troopers was on a traffic stop when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle. Everyday should be MOVE OVER DAY!"

    There were no injuries to anyone involved.

    AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety researchers have found roadside assistance providers are killed nearly four times more often than what is reported.

    Key findings involving emergency responder fatalities:

    • 89% occurred at locations with speed limits of 55 miles per hour or higher, almost all of which were on interstates or other limited access highways
    • 84% occurred in crashes with no indication of precipitation nor slippery road conditions
    • 63% occurred during darkness, of which nearly two-thirds were at locations without lighting
    • 63% occurred in crashes in which the striking vehicle left the road before striking the roadside assistance provider, the provider's vehicle, or the disabled vehicle (likely the result of impairment, fatigue, or distraction)
    • The AAA Foundation also surveyed tow workers, emergency responders, and road maintenance workers on their experiences with roadside jobs. Of those surveyed, 60% had experienced a near miss while working at the roadside, while an astonishing 15% had survived a passing vehicle hitting them.

    Courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E

    "Surveys by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety also indicate that many people do not realize how risky it is to be along the side of the road close to fast-moving traffic," said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. "All drivers should remember that the people who come to our rescue on the side of the road, need space to do their work, and they also want to get home safely to their families at the end of the day."

    To protect those working or stranded at the roadside, AAA recommends drivers:

    • Remain alert, avoid distractions, and focus on the task of driving.
    • Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.
    • When you see these situations, slow down and if possible, move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.
    • This Saturday, October 19, is National Move Over Day, which is a day to remind the public about the importance of following Move Over or Slow Down laws.

    For more information about staying safe on the road, click here.

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcuUr_0wEevkMm00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjwLI_0wEevkMm00
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    fool me once
    1d ago
    Bring back drivers education!!!
    Meagan Campbell
    1d ago
    move over or slow down some times there js no where to mive to many people on there phones not paying attention and speeding 99 in a 70 is way to common on the roads
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinellast hour
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV56 minutes ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Accused Georgia school shooter waives arraignment, enters not guilty plea
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV51 minutes ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch53 minutes ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    How an off-duty lifeguard found a missing 17-year-old in the ocean
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV1 day ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy