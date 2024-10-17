Hold onto your hats! Winds picking up and fire danger increasing -Chris

Good morning, we've got winds kicking up out of the south with gusts anywhere from 25-40mph depending on where you are across the region.

FIRE WEATHER ALERTS

We have Red Flag Warnings in place for our far northern counties

Outdoor burning is not recommended anywhere in our viewing area, regardless of any fire alerts

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

South winds begin picking up through the morning

In our northern and northwestern counties (Fredonia, Chanute, Yates Center) winds could gust upwards of 40mph

Elsewhere, winds will gust 25-30mph

Skies remain clear and temperatures will still be a bit below average

Gusty winds continue into the evening and overnight and don't let up much

We start clear and breezy on Friday

Temps a bit chilly into the upper 40s

Winds gusting upwards of 20-30mph early in the morning

Winds continue gusting into the afternoon Friday

Like Thursday, winds will range from 25-40mph out of the south

We'll have a few clouds and temperatures at or a bit above normal

PLANNING YOUR AFTERNOON

PLANNING YOUR EVENING

THE NEXT 7 DAYS

