    Hold onto your hats! Winds picking up and fire danger increasing -Chris

    2 days ago

    Good morning, we've got winds kicking up out of the south with gusts anywhere from 25-40mph depending on where you are across the region.

    FIRE WEATHER ALERTS

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3tDE_0wAL2MnP00

    FIRE ALERT.JPG

    • We have Red Flag Warnings in place for our far northern counties
    • Outdoor burning is not recommended anywhere in our viewing area, regardless of any fire alerts

    WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqZtx_0wAL2MnP00

    THU 12PM.JPG

    • South winds begin picking up through the morning
    • In our northern and northwestern counties (Fredonia, Chanute, Yates Center) winds could gust upwards of 40mph
    • Elsewhere, winds will gust 25-30mph

    THU 5PM.JPG

    • Skies remain clear and temperatures will still be a bit below average
    • Gusty winds continue into the evening and overnight and don't let up much

    FRI 5AM.JPG

    • We start clear and breezy on Friday
    • Temps a bit chilly into the upper 40s
    • Winds gusting upwards of 20-30mph early in the morning

    FRI 12PM.JPG

    • Winds continue gusting into the afternoon Friday
    • Like Thursday, winds will range from 25-40mph out of the south
    • We'll have a few clouds and temperatures at or a bit above normal

    PLANNING YOUR AFTERNOON

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2jie_0wAL2MnP00

    TODAYS FORECAST.JPG

    PLANNING YOUR EVENING

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InytK_0wAL2MnP00

    TONIGHTS FORECAST.JPG

    THE NEXT 7 DAYS

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jntqy_0wAL2MnP00

    EXTENDED.JPG

