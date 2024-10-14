Open in App
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    Voter registration deadline for Kansans is tomorrow, Oct. 15

    2 days ago

    KANSAS (KOAM) -- The November General Election is in less than a month, but before you can vote, you must register.

    Election Coverage newsletter signup

    Voters in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas voter registration deadlines have already passed; however, Kansans have until tomorrow, October 15, to register.

    • Deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information is Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
    • To fill out a voter registration application online in Kansas, click here.

    To find more deadlines or resources ahead of the election, visit our Elections page.

