Voter registration deadline for Kansans is tomorrow, Oct. 15

KANSAS (KOAM) -- The November General Election is in less than a month, but before you can vote, you must register.

Voters in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas voter registration deadlines have already passed; however, Kansans have until tomorrow, October 15, to register.

Deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information is Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

To fill out a voter registration application online in Kansas, click here.

To find more deadlines or resources ahead of the election, visit our Elections page.

