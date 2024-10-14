Open in App
    Lori shares her recipe for a peanut butter monkey bread

    2 days ago

    Lori shows Elyse a new twist on a classic dessert.

    Use the recipe below and the video to make this delicious cake at home.

    Peanut Butter Monkey Bread

    Ingredients:

    -          Mini peanut butter cups

    -          Refrigerated biscuit dough

    -          1 cup of brown sugar

    -          1 cup of melted butter

    -          1/2 cup of melted creamy peanut butter

    -          2 cups of powdered sugar

    -          1/4 cup whole milk

    Directions:

    1)      Cut each biscuit piece in half and roll a mini peanut butter cup into a ball, set aside.

    2)      Thoroughly whisk together the melted butter and brown sugar.

    3)      In a full-sized and greased bundt pan, pour a thin layer of the brown sugar mixture into the bottom.

    4)      Dip each peanut butter stuffed dough ball into the remaining mixture and place it into the pan evenly.

    5)      Pour any remaining sugar/butter over the top of the dough.

    6)      Bake in a 325F oven for 30-40 minutes until golden brown. Cool for 15-20 minutes and turn out of the pan onto a cooling rack/ baking sheet/ or serving dish.

    7)      Whisk together melted peanut butter, powdered sugar, and milk and drizzle over the top of the bread. Pull apart and enjoy!

    To see more great recipes you can go to her website here or check out her Facebook page here .

