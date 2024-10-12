Open in App
    Pickups collide at highway speeds near Columbus, 2 rushed to hospital with serious injuries

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwKpf_0w4gXQJb00

    Pickups collide at highway speeds near Columbus, 2 rushed to hospital with serious injuries

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KOAM) — About 4:30 p.m. Friday reports of a serious crash east of Columbus, Kan. at U-160 and NE20th alerting Cherokee County E-911.

    Cherokee County Deputies, Columbus Fire Rescue and Cherokee Co Ambulance responded. The Kansas Highway Patrol were notified.

    The roadway between Columbus and Crestline, Kan. was shutdown, Columbus Fire Rescue stated, “ Highway 160 is closed to thru traffic and will remain closed as first responders care for those involved and work the scene.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu4s_0w4gXQJb00

    Pickups collide at highway speeds near Columbus, 2 rushed to hospital with serious injuries

    “[2010 Ford pickup] was Southbound on NE 20th St approaching U69. [2023 Dodge Ram pickup] was Westbound on U69 approaching SE 20th St. [2010 Ford] failed to yield at the stop sign, crossing U69. [2023 Dodge Ram] struck [2010 Ford] in the side, causing [2023 Dodge Ram] to overturn into the Eastbound ditch. [2010 Ford] came to rest within the roadway.”

    — KHP

    Vivian Hubbard , 45, of Columbus was driving the 2010 Ford south on SE20th. She suffered serious injuries.

    Josh Doherty , 47, of Columbus was a passenger in her pickup. He suffered serious injuries.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7vWV_0w4gXQJb00

    Pickups collide at highway speeds near Columbus, 2 rushed to hospital with serious injuries

    Joseph Huddleston , 44, of Galena, Kan. was traveling westbound on U69 pulling a trailer. He was not injured in the crash.

    Larison Towing removed the crashed vehicles, trailer and debris from the area.

    The highway was reopened about 7:15 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBPvT_0w4gXQJb00

    Pickups collide at highway speeds near Columbus, 2 rushed to hospital with serious injuries

    This is a breaking news story we will continue to follow. Watch for updates here on KOAM News Now, Joplin News First. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone . Check back often for story updates and new articles we post 24/7 as news is happening.

    Comments / 2
    Sharon Tillman
    1d ago
    Thank you for reporting the serious accident. Maybe that will help quiet the rumors concerning what happened.
    Dickfir
    1d ago
    Very Very Poor reporting
