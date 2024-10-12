Pickups collide at highway speeds near Columbus, 2 rushed to hospital with serious injuries

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KOAM) — About 4:30 p.m. Friday reports of a serious crash east of Columbus, Kan. at U-160 and NE20th alerting Cherokee County E-911.

Cherokee County Deputies, Columbus Fire Rescue and Cherokee Co Ambulance responded. The Kansas Highway Patrol were notified.

The roadway between Columbus and Crestline, Kan. was shutdown, Columbus Fire Rescue stated, “ Highway 160 is closed to thru traffic and will remain closed as first responders care for those involved and work the scene. ”

“[2010 Ford pickup] was Southbound on NE 20th St approaching U69. [2023 Dodge Ram pickup] was Westbound on U69 approaching SE 20th St. [2010 Ford] failed to yield at the stop sign, crossing U69. [2023 Dodge Ram] struck [2010 Ford] in the side, causing [2023 Dodge Ram] to overturn into the Eastbound ditch. [2010 Ford] came to rest within the roadway.” — KHP

Vivian Hubbard , 45, of Columbus was driving the 2010 Ford south on SE20th. She suffered serious injuries.

Josh Doherty , 47, of Columbus was a passenger in her pickup. He suffered serious injuries.

Joseph Huddleston , 44, of Galena, Kan. was traveling westbound on U69 pulling a trailer. He was not injured in the crash.

Larison Towing removed the crashed vehicles, trailer and debris from the area.

The highway was reopened about 7:15 p.m.

This is a breaking news story we will continue to follow.

