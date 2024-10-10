Open in App
    • KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    Missouri drivers paying $2.84 on average for regular unleaded gas

    2 days ago

    MISSOURI (KOAM) -- Average gas prices in the state of Missouri experience slight change following Hurricane Milton's landfall.

    According to AAA , the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. Drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $3.00 while drivers in Kansas City are paying the least at $2.76 per gallon.

    "The recent change in supply and demand was likely caused by fuel buying in the southeast ahead of Hurricane Milton," said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. "Damage assessments will determine if the storm had any impact on Gulf Coast refineries and in turn, how long fuel production could be impacted."

    AAA says drivers in Missouri are paying the 7th lowest gas price average in the country.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    USAproud21
    2d ago
    Still a dollar a gallon higher than 2019
    View all comments
