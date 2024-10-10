Leave the jacket at home as our temps remain hot -Chris

Good morning, you can leave your jacket at home as summer-like weather continues across the region.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

As we head through the morning into the afternoon an isolated shower or storm will be possible west of the US 69 corridor

Most of us will remain dry

At this time, any rain we see is expected to remain very isolated

Isolated shower & storm chances continue into the evening out west

Again, most of us will remain dry

Rain chances begin wrapping up after 5pm

We'll have a few clouds to start our Friday

Temperatures will be above normal tonight and into Friday morning

An isolated shower or storm will be possible out west again

Like Thursday, anything we see will be very isolated

Most of us will be dry and hot

