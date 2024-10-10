Open in App
    • KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    Leave the jacket at home as our temps remain hot -Chris

    2 days ago

    Good morning, you can leave your jacket at home as summer-like weather continues across the region.

    WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoVP9_0w1PbDAA00

    THU 12PM.JPG

    • As we head through the morning into the afternoon an isolated shower or storm will be possible west of the US 69 corridor
    • Most of us will remain dry
    • At this time, any rain we see is expected to remain very isolated

    THU 5PM.JPG

    • Isolated shower & storm chances continue into the evening out west
    • Again, most of us will remain dry
    • Rain chances begin wrapping up after 5pm

    FRI 5AM.JPG

    • We'll have a few clouds to start our Friday
    • Temperatures will be above normal tonight and into Friday morning

    FRI 12PM.JPG

    • An isolated shower or storm will be possible out west again
    • Like Thursday, anything we see will be very isolated
    • Most of us will be dry and hot

    PLANNING YOUR AFTERNOON

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNurd_0w1PbDAA00

    TODAYS FORECAST.JPG

    PLANNING YOUR EVENING

    TONIGHTS FORECAST.JPG

    THE WEEK AHEAD

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UblOg_0w1PbDAA00

    EXTENDED.JPG

