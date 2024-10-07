Pitt State football ranked #7 in week 5 coaches poll

Pitt State football moves up to #7 The Gorillas jump three spot in the AFCA D2 Coaches Poll

Pittsburg State football is ranked #7 in the most recent AFCA coaches poll released on Monday.

The Gorillas were ranked #10 in the previous two polls.

Two other MIAA teams receive a top-25 ranking -- Central Oklahoma (13) and Emporia State (18).

The Gorillas next game is against Nebraska-Kearney on the road on Saturday afternoon.

