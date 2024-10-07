Life in Prison, no Chance of Parole for Convicted Murderer Dawn Wynn

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM) — Convicted murderer Dawn Wynn was sentenced in McDonald County Court today.

Life in prison without parole, which is the sentence in Missouri for First Degree Murder. Additionally she was found guilty on the second charge of Armed Criminal Action which added an additional 15 years.

Wynn was convicted by a jury August 15, 2024 of shooting and killing her husband , Harold Wynn, in November of 2021.

Judge Kevin Selby denied a motion for a new trial that was submitted to the court.

Wynn will be transferred to the Missouri Dept of Corrections at an unknown date.

