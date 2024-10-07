Open in App
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    Life in Prison, no Chance of Parole for Convicted Murderer Dawn Wynn

    1 days ago

    McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM) — Convicted murderer Dawn Wynn was sentenced in McDonald County Court today.

    Life in prison without parole, which is the sentence in Missouri for First Degree Murder. Additionally she was found guilty on the second charge of Armed Criminal Action which added an additional 15 years.

    Wynn was convicted by a jury August 15, 2024 of shooting and killing her husband , Harold Wynn, in November of 2021.

    Judge Kevin Selby denied a motion for a new trial that was submitted to the court.

    Wynn will be transferred to the Missouri Dept of Corrections at an unknown date.

    KOAM RELATED >> Dawn Wynn Found Guilty of First Degree Murder

    KOAM RELATED 2021 >> Wife charged with murder in McDonald County

    KOAM RELATED 2022 >> Trial set for McDonald County woman who allegedly shot her husband in the head

    KOAM RELATED >> Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas

    KOAM RELATED >> Woman bonded out on murder charge fled, now arrested in Indiana

    KOAM RELATED >> Trial underway for woman in McDonald County accused of killing her husband

