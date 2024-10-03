Kansas to add nine new EV charging locations statewide

KANSAS (KOAM) -- Governor Laura Kelly announces more than $6.8 million in federal funds for nine new electric vehicle charging stations.

Kansas officials say federal funding cannot exceed 80% for the awarded projects, which must provide a minimum 20% private or local cash match. This brings the total investment in Kansas to over $9 million.

"These investments enhance Kansas infrastructure and help meet the needs of all who travel throughout our state," Governor Laura Kelly said. "By strengthening our network of electric vehicle charging stations, we are addressing current EV charging needs while preparing for our future demands."

The nine new EV charging locations selected by the Kansas Department of Transportation include:

Augusta - Casey's, 212 W 7th St. (U.S. 400)

Baxter Springs - Casey's, 2403 Military Ave. (U.S. 400)

- Casey's, 2403 Military Ave. (U.S. 400) Lebo - Casey's, 2740 Fauna Rd. (I-35)

Dodge City - Love's, 2505 E Trail St. (U.S. 400)

Kingman - Casey's, 442 E D Ave. (U.S. 400)

Ottawa - Love's, 203 E 27th St. (I-35)

Park City - Sinclair, 6209 N Broadway Ave. (I-135)

Parsons - Casey's, 516 Main St. (U.S. 400)

- Casey's, 516 Main St. (U.S. 400) Severy - Pete's, 218 R Rd. (U.S. 400)

"These additional fast charging stations will give more Kansans the option to drive electric vehicles," said Tami Alexander, KDOT Alternative Fuels Program Manager. "KDOT is leveraging private investment with the federal match to build out a statewide EV charging network."

To see a full map of existing charging stations or for more information about the program, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.