    Get ready for the heat as ample sunshine and southerly winds warm things back up -Chris

    2 days ago

    Good morning, after a seasonably warm day Tuesday and a chill night, we're going to see winds begin to shift, plentiful sunshine, and above normal temperatures return.

    WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381PiF_0vrHCKTK00

    WED 12PM.JPG

    • Skies are clear today and we won't be as windy as we were Tuesday
    • Southeast winds will be about 5-10mph
    • Low 70s arrive by the lunch hour
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfrRS_0vrHCKTK00

    WED 5PM.JPG

    • Clear skies and warm conditions continue into the evening
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTXFL_0vrHCKTK00

    THU 5AM.JPG

    • Winds begin increasing Thursday morning out of the south-southwest
    • Gusts will be upwards of 25-30mph
    • Skies remain clear

    THU 12PM.JPG

    • We're unseasonably hot Thursday
    • Clear skies, gusty winds and temps into the low 90s

    PLANNING YOUR AFTERNOON

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Kt3X_0vrHCKTK00

    TODAYS FORECAST.JPG

    PLANNING YOUR EVENING

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJYRx_0vrHCKTK00

    TONIGHTS FORECAST.JPG

    THE NEXT 7 DAYS

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4mmh_0vrHCKTK00

    EXTENDED.JPG

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYJYD_0vrHCKTK00
