Get ready for the heat as ample sunshine and southerly winds warm things back up -Chris

Good morning, after a seasonably warm day Tuesday and a chill night, we're going to see winds begin to shift, plentiful sunshine, and above normal temperatures return.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

Skies are clear today and we won't be as windy as we were Tuesday

Southeast winds will be about 5-10mph

Low 70s arrive by the lunch hour

Clear skies and warm conditions continue into the evening

Winds begin increasing Thursday morning out of the south-southwest

Gusts will be upwards of 25-30mph

Skies remain clear

We're unseasonably hot Thursday

Clear skies, gusty winds and temps into the low 90s

PLANNING YOUR AFTERNOON

PLANNING YOUR EVENING

THE NEXT 7 DAYS

