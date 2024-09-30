Open in App
    MSSU football hopes to ride momentum

    2 days ago
    MSSU football rides momentum after first win

    JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern football team picks up their first win of the season. MSSU came all the way back to win after being down by 17 points in halftime.

    "I got to keep telling you guys," says head coach Atiba Bradley, "there's no quit in our kids. Laying down is not an option. Not coming out and saying this one is lost. It's not something our kids would ever do or could fathom doing."

    "It's about time," said running back De'shawn Larson, "that's how I feel. It felt good to win, it just meant a lot to win. You could see everyone was happy and feeling good after the big win. Hopefully we carry that into next week. Lock in for practice and get it done."

    MSSU will return to Joplin for homecoming against Central Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 pm this Saturday.

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

