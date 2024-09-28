Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV

    National Public Lands Day at George Washington Carver National Monument

    2 days ago

    DIAMOND, Mo. (KOAM) - The George Washington Carver National Monument will host National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on Saturday, September 28th, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

    Volunteers of all ages are invited to join in trail and grounds maintenance projects as part of the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. This year's theme, "Together for Tomorrow," emphasizes youth and community involvement in environmental stewardship.

    Volunteers should dress for the weather and bring a reusable water bottle. The event will be canceled if it rains. For more information, call 417-325-4151 or visit www.nps.gov/gwca .

    COPYRIGHT 2024 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31P2h0_0vn5xUfi00
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV1 day ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Thousands told to stay home a day after chemical plant fire sent a plume containing chlorine high into the air
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV23 hours ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    USPS wants stamp prices to rise 5 times over the next 3 years
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV3 days ago
    Watch videos of Hurricane Helene's impact and aftermath
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV3 days ago
    Helene flooding strands hundreds of North Carolina residents as storm’s death toll reaches 95
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    ‘Chroming’ is killing some kids. Experts explain this trend
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Liberty Hardware recalls Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars due to fall hazard
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV4 hours ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Gig Workers Left High and Dry When It Comes to Benefits
    KOAMNewsNowcom KOAMTV3 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy