National Public Lands Day at George Washington Carver National Monument

DIAMOND, Mo. (KOAM) - The George Washington Carver National Monument will host National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on Saturday, September 28th, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to join in trail and grounds maintenance projects as part of the nation's largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. This year's theme, "Together for Tomorrow," emphasizes youth and community involvement in environmental stewardship.

Volunteers should dress for the weather and bring a reusable water bottle. The event will be canceled if it rains. For more information, call 417-325-4151 or visit www.nps.gov/gwca .

