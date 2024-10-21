Salvation Army hiring local bell ringers for annual Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army is looking for your help this holiday season. They are looking to hire bell ringers for their Red Kettle Campaign.

This campaign is the organization's biggest fundraiser and helps fund services they offer to the community year-round.

Bell ringers will be paid $16 an hour and can choose the hours they work. They can also choose several dozen locations around Colorado Springs and Fountain Valley. Applicants need to be 18 years old or older.

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army is having a hiring hair at Serrano's Coffee Shop in Monument, which is located off of the 2nd Street and I-25 interchange from 10 a.m. to noon.

"We have about 56 locations and about 1,000 hours of bell ringing that we would like to capture in our community to help us raise funds and last year, we only captured about 45%," said Jeane Turner, Community Relations Director for the Salvation Army. "We just want to help the community as much as we can, and we need the community's help to do that."

You can also volunteer to be a bell ringer. For more information, visit the Salvation Army's website .

No Recent Violations at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Records Show

Decades of state inspection reports for the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour in Cripple Creek show the mine had complied with state requirements in the years following a cease and desist order that shut down the mine in 1987.

Cripple Creek gold mine inspection records show no recent violations, lengthy safety reports in 1980s

