    Sunday anticipated to be the second busiest day of travel for the year at DIA

    By Allie Jennerjahn,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATXqT_0w6Cxshf00

    DENVER — Sunday is expected to be the second busiest travel day of the year at Denver International Airport, according to airport officials.

    The travel rush lines up with fall breaks across the nation and Denver’s Great American Beer Festival.

    According to DIA, an estimated 89,667 passengers are expected to pass through TSA Sunday.

    “I’m glad I know that after the fact. It might have added to the travel anxiety,” said DIA passenger Michael Ott.

    The entire travel period runs from October 10 to October 20, with 843,800 passengers expected. The busiest days are anticipated to be October 10, 11, 13, and 20.

    “These days are expected to see more than 338,600 passengers move through security screening, a 7.4 percent increase from the same period in 2023,” airport officials said.

    For comparison, the busiest day so far this year at the airport was July 7, 2024, with 98,591 passengers screened, according to DIA.

    Airport employees are scattered around the checkpoints to help out passengers.

    “We like that there’s this ‘May I help you guy?’ sitting right here. Very convenient and helpful,” said Janice Allen, who’s flying home after a trip to Estes Park.

    Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their boarding time to avoid missing their flight or any last-minute scrambling.

    Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District

    The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools.

    Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

