Pedestrian hit, killed on I-25 in Larimer County early Monday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on Interstate 25 in Larimer County early Monday morning, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported.

Sgt. Patrick Rice, public information officer with CSP, said they received the call at 4:15 a.m. They learned that the driver of a Chevy Silverado was headed northbound on I-25 when they struck a pedestrian at E. Prospect Road. The pedestrian died at the scene.

If you're headed this way, expect to exit northbound I-25 at Prospect Road while authorities investigate the crash. Colorado Highway 68 to exit 268 (Fort Collins) is closed northbound.

The incident is under investigation and no other details were available as of Monday at 6 a.m.

CSP said it is too soon to know why the pedestrian was on the interstate or if speed or alcohol were contributing factors.

