Remains found in Pueblo County Monday, coroner to determine if they are human

Remains were found in Pueblo County Monday, and the coroner will determine whether or not they are human, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Several agencies were investigating possible human remains connected to a missing persons case in Colorado Springs. At this time, CSPD is not providing any additional information regarding the case.

The investigation is happening in the 1400 block of 2nd Road, which is located near the Pueblo Boulevard and Highway 50 interchange.

According to CSPD, if the remains are human, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release their name and cause of death.

The following agencies are working on the case:



Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Pueblo Police Department

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

CSPD

Federal Bureau of Investigation

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

