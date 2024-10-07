Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

    Remains found in Pueblo County Monday, coroner to determine if they are human

    By James Gavato,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcQsj_0vxxWkUy00

    Remains were found in Pueblo County Monday, and the coroner will determine whether or not they are human, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

    Several agencies were investigating possible human remains connected to a missing persons case in Colorado Springs. At this time, CSPD is not providing any additional information regarding the case.

    The investigation is happening in the 1400 block of 2nd Road, which is located near the Pueblo Boulevard and Highway 50 interchange.

    According to CSPD, if the remains are human, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release their name and cause of death.

    The following agencies are working on the case:

    • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
    • Pueblo Police Department
    • Colorado Bureau of Investigation
    • CSPD
    • Federal Bureau of Investigation

    This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.
    ___



    Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado

    In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

    Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

    News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check

    ____

    Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Estella Mcgowen
    18h ago
    there no safe place there every where theses are the times.
    Manuel Chavez
    1d ago
    STAY THE HELL OUT OF COLORADO!!!CHILD RAPIST MOLESTER PEDFFILE RACES BIGOT 5 TIME DRAFT DODGER UNREGISTERED SEX OFFENDER BY OVER 20 COUNTS HAD A MIN TO AFFAIRS WELL HIS WIFE IS WITH CHILD 34 FELONIES CONVICTED GAVE TOP SECRETS TO THE ENEMY OF AMERICA!!!!!! trump CAN EAT SHIT AND ...!!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Body of Veterinarian Killed in ATV Crash Recovered 2 Days Later in ‘Extremely Rough Terrain’
    People4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today41 minutes ago
    'We were married for 10 years with three kids - but DNA test left me feeling sick to my stomach'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Colorado Supreme Court building to reopen to the public on Oct. 8
    KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Colorado State Patrol asks for help in deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 36
    CBS Denver2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Colorado Destination Named 'Most Boring Tourist Trap' In The State
    97.3 KBCO2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Should elephants have rights? Colo. Supreme Court will hear arguments this month
    KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado2 days ago
    More than 350 people report exceptionally bright fireball over U.S. Midwest and Canada
    watchers.news2 days ago
    How a man's betrayal of the United States resulted in the name change of a Colorado mountain town
    OutThere Colorado2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Major Colorado Walmart Store Permanently Closing This Month
    Joel Eisenberg3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Popular Retailer Closing 1 Location In Colorado
    97.3 KBCO2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Four high school students invented a device that prevents roadkill
    BGR.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy