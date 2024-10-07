Open in App
    • KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

    Work on Fontaine Boulevard bridge begins Monday, will start at 9 a.m. daily

    By James Gavato,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rnwgu_0vxtLELH00

    Maintenance work on Fontaine Boulevard bridge began Monday and will start at 9 a.m. daily, according to El Paso County.

    The county says they will temporarily close east and westbound lanes of Fontaine Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday and ending Friday. The closures will be between Carraige Meadows Drive and Kearsarge Drive.

    Access to local streets to those who live in the area will be open. The following streets can be used for detours:

    • Old Glory Drive
    • Lorson Boulevard
    • Marksheffel Road

    El Paso County reminds you to reduce speeds in work zones and watch for the following:

    • workers
    • equipment
    • signs
    • barricades

    For more information or if you have questions about the closure, email dotweb@elpasoco.com .

    Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado

    In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

    Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

