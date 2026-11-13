MHALA/Sarahi Apaez

Our KNX Hero of the Week, Raul Godinez, is helping immigrants build better lives and keeping communities hopeful!









Raul was recently honored for his service at the 8th Annual Under the Toque Gala: Building Healthier Futures on October 5, 2026 MHALA/Sarahi Apaez

For more than 25 years now, the immigration attorney from Los Angeles County has been helping immigrant families navigate the legal system and build better futures.

“I help immigrants all across the nation and all walks of life, and I help them legalize and maintain their status here in the United States,” he told Heroes host Heather Jordan. “So I get to walk with them as they search out employment, housing, education, medical care.”

Godinez has also made a special effort when it comes to mental health and wellness. He’s the former board chair of Mental Health America of Los Angeles.

“Mental Health America helps tens of thousands of young adults, veterans, and individuals across L.A. build meaningful lives,” he said. “People aging out of foster care face housing instability; we provide the many needed medical health care, housing, and life skills.”

Last month, MHALA honored Raul for his leadership, his mentorship, and his passion to help our community.

MHALA/Sarahi Apaez

“I think it's always been a passion for me because when individuals move from one area to the next,” he said. “One of their top priorities might be getting housing, getting employment, getting their kids in school, getting the necessary medical care, but one aspect that's often neglected, be it for the social trauma or anything, is their mental health. I think an individual with a positive mental health, it would help their employment, it will help their housing, it will help their education, help their entire life and help our community.”

Check out our other KNX Heroes here.

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