WWL.com

A rescue operation in underway on the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection.









According to the Port of New Orleans, a tanker collided with the river cruise ship American Heritage around 12:30 p.m.

The cruise ship was offloading passengers when it happened.

129 people were on board, and around a dozen reportedly were thrown overboard.

U.S. Coast Guard, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police, New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans Police are on the scene, conducting rescue operations.