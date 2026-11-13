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New Orleans
Tanker collides with cruise ship on New Orleans riverfront
By Chris Miller,9 days ago
A rescue operation in underway on the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection.
According to the Port of New Orleans, a tanker collided with the river cruise ship American Heritage around 12:30 p.m.
The cruise ship was offloading passengers when it happened.
129 people were on board, and around a dozen reportedly were thrown overboard.
U.S. Coast Guard, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police, New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans Police are on the scene, conducting rescue operations.