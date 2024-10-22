Influencer involved in fatal West Hollywood crash posts about wreck, prescription ketamine

The travel influencer under investigation in the West Hollywood crash that killed an 83-year-old woman is posting about the wreck a day after the Daily Mail published a video appearing to show him snorting white powder on a nearby street.

In a post to his 61,000 Instagram followers, 33-year-old Garrett Bruno claimed the powder was prescription ketamine, sharing a photo of a prescription from a virtual clinic in Florida.

He also acknowledged the wreck, saying he's “very sorry” for the loss of life and that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Law enforcement sources tell KNX News detectives are still waiting on lab results from a sample taken at the scene to identify any drugs.

The family of the woman who died has been posting flyers near the scene at Fountain and Spaulding avenues asking witnesses to come forward. The car allegedly driven by Bruno slammed into the victim's car, sending it flying through a gate into a nearby building's garage.

Bruno’s lawyer told KNX News he has no comment at this time.

