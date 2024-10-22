Open in App
    Influencer involved in fatal West Hollywood crash posts about wreck, prescription ketamine

    By Knx News 97 1 Fm,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BI12_0wHaVZkW00

    The travel influencer under investigation in the West Hollywood crash that killed an 83-year-old woman is posting about the wreck a day after the Daily Mail published a video appearing to show him snorting white powder on a nearby street.

    Want to get caught up on what's happening in SoCal every weekday afternoon? Click to follow The L.A. Local wherever you get podcasts.

    In a post to his 61,000 Instagram followers, 33-year-old Garrett Bruno claimed the powder was prescription ketamine, sharing a photo of a prescription from a virtual clinic in Florida.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVzdZ_0wHaVZkW00
    Photo credit @garrett.travels/Instagram

    He also acknowledged the wreck, saying he's “very sorry” for the loss of life and that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

    Law enforcement sources tell KNX News detectives are still waiting on lab results from a sample taken at the scene to identify any drugs.

    The family of the woman who died has been posting flyers near the scene at Fountain and Spaulding avenues asking witnesses to come forward. The car allegedly driven by Bruno slammed into the victim's car, sending it flying through a gate into a nearby building's garage.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19M9mw_0wHaVZkW00
    Photo credit KNX News

    Bruno’s lawyer told KNX News he has no comment at this time.

