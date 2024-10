Woman fatally struck by SUV driven on beach near Santa Monica Pier

A woman was fatally struck by an SUV being driven on the beach near the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to the 1400 block of the beach for a "vehicle stuck in the sand.

“Officers located an unconscious female, believed to be homeless, wedged beneath the vehicle,” according to a statement by the department .

Fire crews with the Santa Monica Fire Department extricated the victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver, a 21-year-old male operating a 2015 Infiniti SUV, who remained on scene, was reported to be driving in circles at high speeds on the sand when he ran over the victim," according to the department.

One woman told KNX News’ Jon Baird she saw the SUV driving around.

“Just younger guys drinking and joyriding,” she said.

The driver was arrested and booked on driving under the influence, reckless driving, and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The incident remains under investigation.

