    Historic homes once owned by Caltrans for sale in South Pasadena

    By Knx News 97 1 Fm,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174Trf_0w1ih10e00

    Five historic homes once owned by Caltrans in South Pasadena are now on the market.

    The homes are among the 450 that were taken through eminent domain decades ago for the now defunct 710 Freeway extension project.

    The properties up for sale are as followed:

    ·         216 Fairview Avenue

    ·         217 Fremont Avenue

    ·         225 Fremont Avenue

    ·         726 Meridian Avenue

    ·         1707 Meridian Avenue

    The homes are listed for over a million dollars.

    Dave Knight Realty is listing the homes for the city. CEO David Way told KNX News’ Karen Adams that potential buyers need to be able to take care of the historical homes.

    “So they do have some restrictions on what they can and can't do and they have been sitting vacant for many years decades,” he said. “In some cases, we did clean them to the best of our ability, but whoever purchases the home, the vision is that they're going to restore, rehabilitate the homes. They can't just for example, tear down the house and rebuild it. There are certain rules that have to be.”

    Want to get caught up on what's happening in SoCal every weekday afternoon? Click to follow The L.A. Local wherever you get podcasts.

    He added that members of the South Pasadena City Council would be looking at all the offers.

    “The big vision is that we want people who purchase this to invest back into the community, be a part of the community,” he said.

    Money from the sales will go to create affordable housing.

    For more information on the houses for sale, CLICK HERE .

    Steven Stefano
    2d ago
    junk!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! rat infested, homeless camps, Crack houses, only tear downs, your basically buying the land!!!!!
