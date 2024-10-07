Open in App
    Metro ambassador saves stabbing victim near Los Angeles General Medical Center

    By Kcal News Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhzYy_0vxu7NXI00

    A Los Angeles County supervisor commended the actions of a Metro ambassador for helping a woman after a suspect stabbed her at a bus stop.

    "The safety of our community members is my top priority, and I commend the quick actions of the Metro Ambassador who assisted the victim," Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

    A Metro spokesperson said the assault happened at the bus stop at Marengo and State streets in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Northeast LA, next to Los Angeles General Medical Center.

    "I am deeply concerned by the alarming incident that occurred at the Line 251 bus stop," Solis said. "We must ensure that our public transportation system, including all bus stops, is safe for everyone."

    The ambassador helped the victim reach the nearby hospital while officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested the suspect, according to the transportation agency. A spokesperson said the Metro does not police crimes that happen on city streets, including bus stops.

    "I will continue to advocate for increased security measures and resources to prevent situations like this one from happening again," Solis said.

    The LAPD detectives will handle the criminal investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD's anonymous tip line at 1(877) 527-3247.

