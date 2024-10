Fire damages house in Hyde Park area

Fire damaged a house in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles Monday, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 3100 block of West 78th Street at 9:21 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in 16 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Want to get caught up on what's happening in SoCal every weekday afternoon? Click to follow The L.A. Local wherever you get podcasts.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok