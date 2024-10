Farmington High School teacher accused of second-degree sexual assault against minor

FARMINGTON, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A Farmington High School teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual assault against a minor.

Clayton Sallee, 39 Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents, Clayton Sallee, 39, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony.

Sallee is accused of engaging in sexual conduct on or around Sept. 10 with a minor who was a student at Farmington High School. The Farmington High School website still lists Sallee as employed at the school.

Sallee was arrested and booked at the Washington County Jail on Oct. 7. He was released the same day on a $25,000 bond. He has a court hearing on Oct. 21.

The Farmington School District released a statement in response to Sallee’s arrest addressed to parents and guardians:

We are writing to inform you about a serious matter that recently occurred in our district. In September 2024, the administration received an allegation that a district employee engaged in inappropriate conduct toward a student. In response, we immediately collaborated with the Farmington Police Department and reported the allegation to the Arkansas Child Maltreatment Hotline. The Employee was placed on administrative leave immediately and did not return to school. On October 7, the employee was arrested in connection with this case. As this is a personnel matter, the district cannot provide further details. However, we want to reiterate our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students. We will continue to work diligently to ensure a safe and supportive educational environment for all students. Thank you for your trust and understanding. Farmington School District

