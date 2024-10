USA Mountain Bike Olympians to get historic celebrations in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The public is welcome to celebrate USA’s Mountain Bike Olympians during a week-long event from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20.

On Monday, Oct. 14 a parade will kick off from 4 to 7 p.m. along Main Street, from Compton Gardens to Ledger. Attendees are encouraged to wear Team USA spirit by wearing red, white and blue. Athletes will autograph photos at the end.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, a free “community jam and race” will take off on at Coler Moutain Bike Preserve. The “Thunder Dome Thriller” is open to ages 15 to 25. Registration will come out soon online .

Olympians listed below will attend the events.

Haley Batten – Olympic Silver Medalist, 2024 Team Relay World Champion

– Olympic Silver Medalist, 2024 Team Relay World Champion Riley Amos – Best-Ever US Men’s Olympic Mountain Bike Finisher, 2024 Short Track World Champion

– Best-Ever US Men’s Olympic Mountain Bike Finisher, 2024 Short Track World Champion Christopher Blevins – Two-Time Olympian, 2021 Short Track World Champion, 2024 Team Relay World Champion

– Two-Time Olympian, 2021 Short Track World Champion, 2024 Team Relay World Champion Savilia Blunk – One-Time Olympian, 2023 Cross-Country and Short Track National Champion

“USA Cycling relocated its Mountain Bike team to Bentonville in 2022 and held training camps in Bentonville throughout 2023 and 2024,” a news release states.

The weeklong schedule can be found below.

“We are honored to welcome them back and celebrate their incredible achievements as a community,” said Kalene Griffith, CEO of Visit Bentonville. “This is a moment of immense pride that goes beyond showcasing our world-class biking trails—it’s an opportunity to demonstrate the heart of Bentonville and inspire future generations.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.