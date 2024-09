GAMEDAY LIVE: Razorbacks head to Dallas for the final Southwest Classic clash with AM

ARLINGTON, Texas (PIG TRAIL NATION) – The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to continue their winning ways as they head to the Dallas metro Saturday for the final Southwest Classic showdown with #24 Texas A&M.

The 3-1 Hogs will go west looking for their third victory in as many weeks. A 10-point win over Auburn last week started the team’s SEC conference play off on the right foot.

QB Taylen Green threw for one score and racked up 231 total yards in the air and on the ground, despite completing less than half his throws and tallying a pair of interceptions.

The Aggies head to the AT&T Stadium with an identical 3-1 record coming after a 26-20 win at home over Bowling Green. Mike Elko is in his first year at the helm of the College Station program and has the running game ranking among the best in the nation.

The game is scheduled to kick off in Arlington at 2:35 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN. Follow along with live updates from the Pig Trail Nation team in the area below.

