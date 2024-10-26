Hogs score early, often downing Bulldogs 58-25 on Saturday

Arkansas set the tone early and never let up while defeating Mississippi State 58-25 in Davis Wade Stadium.

Quarterback Taylen Green and true freshman running back Braylen Russell had big days to lead the Razorbacks to 673 yards of total offense. Green was 23 of 29 passing for 314 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 8 times for 79 yards and another touchdown. Russell, former Benton standout making his first collegiate start, had 16 carries for 175 yards including a 75-yard sprint to get his team out of a hole late in the game.

Following the game, Sam Pittman talked about what led to the offensive explosion.

“I just think, you know, the game a lot of times about matchups, you know, and so you look at and you go, ‘okay, so-and-so beat so-and-so by this many points, so we ought to be able…,'” Pittman said. “Doesn’t work that way. It’s how you match up with people. Our offensive line matched up extremely well with their defensive line, and we thought that was going to be a major advantage for us. And it turned out that it was, you know. The first drive, we tried to establish that by, we gave it to Russell twice and then Taylen ran it in from maybe the six or five or something like that, and it was all three runs. And we were trying to establish our physicality. We felt like we matched up really good there. So I don’t know if I answered your question.”

It wasn’t all offense though for Arkansas. Defensive end Landon Jackson forced a fumble and recovered it on the second play from scrimmage at the Mississippi State 23. Jackson had 3 tackles, 1 sack, a tackle for loss and forced the fumble. The Hogs scored three plays later when Green sprinted around right end for 8 yards. Russell had rushed for 15 yards on the first two plays of the short drive. Jackson’s play seemed to help set the tone for the entire game.

“Yeah, one thing coach has been pressing to me all the way up into this week, I’ve got about seven or eight QB hits this year where the ball’s getting thrown as I’m hitting him,” Jackson said. “He was like, when you get back there, ‘make sure you come through with that outside arm and try getting the ball out instead of trying to get the kill shot’. So, my biggest thing when I got back there was, okay, let’s try to get the ball out. Worked a good cross chop, fit pretty well and then got back there and made sure I got the ball out.”

Mississippi State did strike back on its next possession though. Michael Van Buren took them 75 yards on just five plays with the big play a 54-yard touchdown pass to running back Davon Booth that featured some missed tackles by Arkansas. The touchdown tied the game at 7 with 11:45 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Hogs regained the lead on its next possession though when Matthew Shipley hit a 27-yard field goal for a 10-7 advantage. It was the first of three field goals for Shipley on the day.

In addition to big days for Green, Russell, Shipley and Jackson, the tight ends had a breakout performance. Luke Hasz and Andreas Paaske both caught two touchdown passes each. Hasz’s first touchdown came a fourth-and-1 play at the Bulldogs 14. Green faked a handoff to Russell, put the ball behind his back and then found Hasz with no one around him for the touchdown and 17-7 lead with 2:09 still remaining in the first quarter.

“The fourth-down play, I had an idea,” Pittman said. “I hoped that he did because he was the only receiver available and Luke sold it really well. The O-line did and of course Taylen and big man, Braylen. But the last touchdown I think was Luke’s, I think. I’m just glad to see him catching the ball more. It’s not like we didn’t try to throw to him earlier. It’s just now we’re establishing some more weapons.

“I think they double-covered Andrew (Armstrong) a lot today. He had a great attitude about it and did some really good things. I said at halftime with Andrew, I said, ‘We’re going to get you the ball.’ It wasn’t because he was down. He said, ‘Hey coach, I don’t care. We’re moving it.’ He had a great attitude, too. But you asked about Luke and I’m just glad to see him catching and having success because he’s blocked well all year.”

Hasz’ second touchdown came with 5:51 remaining in the game. It covered 15 yards. Hasz finished with four receptions for 59 yards. Hasz though is regarded as one of the best receiving tight ends in the nation. Paaske, who is from Denmark, is more known as a blocker. However, he caught touchdown passes of 1 and 7 yards. He had 3 catches for 19 yards on the day. Pittman was pleased to see the Eastern Michigan transfer have a big day.

“Wasn’t that something?,” Pittman said. “I love that kid. He’s such a good kid. He loves the Hogs, I’ll tell you that. And he’s going to get better and better, too. He had to miss a few weeks, but really proud of him, too.”

Speedy Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Jordan Anthony even got into the scoring action on Saturday. He made a nice 27-yard grab of a pass from Green with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter. Anthony’s touchdown gave the Hogs a 24-7 lead.

“Wasn’t that something?,” Pittman said. “Yeah, he reminded me that right when we were coming off the field, ‘Finally got me one, coach!’ But man that was a throw, now. That was a throw. That’s what he needs because he’s got all the tools. He’s fast, he’s all those things, he needs a little bit of confidence. Hopefully that’ll get him going a little bit more.”

Mississippi State did threaten somewhat in the third quarter with the Hogs leading 41-10. Van Buren found Kevin Coleman Jr. for a 31-yard touchdown with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter. Searcy’s Kyle Ferrie added the PAT. He later added a 36-yard field goal.

On first down, disaster struck for the Razorbacks. Green’s pass intended for Andrew Armstrong was tipped by Isaac Smith and picked off by Nic Mitchell. The Bulldogs struck quick with Van Buren rushing for a 4-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion was successful and Arkansas’ lead was now just 41-25.

However, Arkansas went to work and took a 44-25 lead on a 29-yard Shipley field goal. Mississippi State then put together an outstanding drive. But the running back fumbled at the Arkansas 1-yard line. Anthony Switzer forced the fumble and Hudson Clark, who later had an interception, recovered.

On first down at its own 1, Russell rushed for a yard. However, on second down Russell took off for a 75-yard run. It was his last carry of the day after he was on the ground for a couple of minutes after the run. It was first thought he had injured his hamstring, but that wasn’t the case.

“The hammy’s fine,” Russell said. “I just got scared a little bit but the hammy’s fine. But today, just trusting and believing in God. God gave me the ability to go out there and do my thing and trust in my teammates and they trust in me.”

Arkansas linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. had an outstanding game. He had 11 tackles, 2 solo, 1 interception, a pass breakup and also a quarterback hurry. Linebacker Brad Spence also added 11 tackles. Safety Jayden Johnson had one of his biggest games of the season. He had 8 tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack, a pass breakup, a tackle for loss and forced a fumble.

Arkansas (5-3, 3-2) will be back home on Saturday to host Ole Miss for a morning game. The kickoff time and network will be announced likely early Sunday.

