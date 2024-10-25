Open in App
    • KNWA & FOX24

    Most widespread rain we’ve seen in a month!

    By Peyton Langford,

    2 days ago

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— It’s finally Friday! What a great way to start off the day with the most widespread rain we’ve seen in a LONG time, but it still isn’t much at all.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5xGP_0wLVtNKV00
    3:47 am CDT radar update

    Now you see what I mean. Some places will still probably miss out on rain, but there’s more coming in case you haven’t heard.

    Over the next seven days, which takes us to November 1st, we’re expected to get anywhere from a half inch to 1.25″ area-wide. Unfortunately, this rainfall will happen mainly on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, so it’s not spread out over the next seven days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KtYS_0wLVtNKV00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaxI6_0wLVtNKV00

    This will also not relieve the drought much or likely get rid of burn bans. Here’s the latest drought monitor that was posted yesterday morning, compared to a week ago.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0MO5_0wLVtNKV00

    Catch the latest temperatures and see if they will finally cool down on KNWA Today at 5 & 6 am or FOX24 News at 7 am!

    Marty Matthews
    19h ago
    You guys will probably see more rain than you want really soon, in the form of a "natural" disaster...since they've found huge deposits of lithium in Arkansas !
