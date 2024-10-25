Most widespread rain we’ve seen in a month!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— It’s finally Friday! What a great way to start off the day with the most widespread rain we’ve seen in a LONG time, but it still isn’t much at all.

3:47 am CDT radar update

Now you see what I mean. Some places will still probably miss out on rain, but there’s more coming in case you haven’t heard.

Over the next seven days, which takes us to November 1st, we’re expected to get anywhere from a half inch to 1.25″ area-wide. Unfortunately, this rainfall will happen mainly on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, so it’s not spread out over the next seven days.

This will also not relieve the drought much or likely get rid of burn bans. Here’s the latest drought monitor that was posted yesterday morning, compared to a week ago.

