    • KNWA & FOX24

    Active pattern coming next week!

    By Peyton Langford,

    2 days ago

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— With no rain recorded at Drake Field yesterday, we’ve cracked the top 5 worst droughts in recorded history for the site. It’s been 29 days since our last measurable rainfall of a whopping 0.07″ on September 24th. The current drought in Fort Smith is tied for the 14th longest at 28 days. Good thing a pattern change is coming!

    It will be a few days though. We’re already seeing a slight change in the jet stream today and heading into the weekend, and that alone has at least added some rain chances to the forecast, but next week things will really change up.

    This is a model of the jet stream next Wednesday morning. The jet stream is a river of air about 35,000ft in the air. Think of it like a highway with lanes and cars in those lanes. Just on the left side of the white line is where the cars come to a slow down and they all bunch together like entering a school zone when the lights are flashing. On the right side, is leaving the school zone and cars speed up and spread out.

    That’s basically what the air is doing on the downstream side (right side) of a trough (u-shaped dip in the jet stream). With this air spreading out, or diverging, way up high, something has to fill that space. Eventually, this deep trough will pass over us.

    At the surface, warm and cool air will collide when they come together or converge, and the warm air will rise to fill this space. I think you know where I’m going with this. To have rain and storms you need that warm and cool air to collide like a cold front. The stronger the rising motion, the stronger the storms or the more widespread rain chances, yay!

    This is a map showing the areas of weak and strong lift in the atmosphere. Unlike the recent pattern, there was hardly any WEAK spin. Now, we’ll have plenty of somewhat strong spin. This means a good amount of rain is expected next week. How much? About 1.5″ from next Wednesday into next weekend.

    There’s still some time until we get there, so for now, just really warm temperatures with a bit of a cooler weekend.

    Here’s the next 48 hours, and be sure to tune in to KNWA Today at 5 and 6 as well as FOX24 News at 7 for a look at the weekend and the latest on those rain chances next week.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

