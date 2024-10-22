Open in App
    Offensive line changes were needed, Hogs seeking improvement

    By Otis Kirk,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZjPK_0wHaSDgP00

    FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas shifted right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock to left guard moving E’Marion Harris to the vacated spot on the right side.

    Swapping Harris and Blackstock should benefit the Hogs not just this season, but also in the future. Blackstock is more of a natural guard than tackle while Harris is capable of playing anywhere on the offensive line outside of center. Sam Pittman went into more detail about the move on Monday.

    “We’ve got to play a lot better there,” Pittman said. “We’re playing some good rush ends, I mean, we are, we have. Seems like every week somebody’s got — some of them has all four of them, some of them have [a few], but everybody’s got [at least one] at defensive (end), as well as we do. But I thought the move with Harris was something that is going to help us. I thought he did a good job. What he is, is athletic enough that if he gets out of position, he can run him around the pocket. Even the one where they guy hit Taylen’s arm, he was back there about 11 yards deep. Taylen (Green) will step up on that. So I think that helped us. With that, obviously, with Blackstock moving on the inside, there was a little bit of transition there that I think he’ll be better this week and we’ll let him and (Patrick) Kutas kind of fight that out a little bit.

    “But I think it worked out pretty good. Last year, we went over to Ole Miss and we had changed centers, if you remember. We had changed the offensive line a little bit. We went right down the field and scored, but on the headsets, I’m going, ‘We ain’t blocked damn nobody.’ But we scored and I said, ‘We’ve got to get this figured out,’ because they were moving on us and all that. We ended up, during the game, changing back. I think it was we moved Beaux (Limmer) back to center. I didn’t feel that way during this game. I felt like what we had done was the right move going forward.”

    As Pittman noted, the situation for Blackstock could get even more complicated with the likely return of Kutas to contend with at left guard. Kutas started nine games last season as a sophomore before giving way to an injury.

    “Well, I think moving Harris to tackle helped us,” Pittman said. “I do. I think that will help us in the long run, as well. Kutas, that was my biggest concern — it’s a good question. He had two weeks of practice before this game, before LSU. So it’s almost like he’s had, not necessarily the same type of practice that you would have for two-a-days, for camp, but he had two full practices there, to the point we thought that he would be ready Saturday and we told him that. If needed, we were going to play him. Obviously we’re trying to redshirt him if we can. Which means we’re going to get four games out of him. So he’ll be ready to go and it’ll depend on the week of practice he has whether he starts for us or not. But I believe that he’s fully healthy and ready to go.”

    Arkansas has five games remaining in the regular season so if Kutas starts and plays well redshirting him could get complicated.

    The kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. Saturday and televised on the SEC Network.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

    AmericanTruths
    1d ago
    20 million a year, and he thinks………
