Gavin Garretson impressed with Razorbacks, decision coming

FAYETTEVILLE — Chico (Calif.) Pleasant Valley Class of 2025 tight end Gavin Garretson spent this weekend at Arkansas on an official visit.

Garretson, 6-7, 240, committed to San Diego State on Sept. 8, but then was offered a scholarship by the Razorbacks on Oct. 2. He decided to take an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend and attend the Arkansas game against LSU.

“My favorite part of the visit was definitely the people of Fayetteville,” Garretson said. “I felt everywhere I went I was surrounded by good people. I’ve never seen a town, much less a state, that lives for a college.”

What did the visit do for the Hogs?

“Definitely going to need to have a few conversations with my family and coaches about what’s going to happen next now,” Garretson said.

Morgan Turner coached tight ends at Stanford before coming to Arkansas. So Garretson is very familiar with what Turner brings to the position.

“I think coach Turner is crazy smart and just in the little time I got to talk with him I learned a lot,” Garretson said. “Really loved being around him and after talking with the other tight ends they love him too, which shows a lot.”

Garretson appears set to decide between San Diego State, where his brother is a sophomore tight end, or Arkansas.

“No more visits, decision coming soon,” Garretson said.

Pleasant Valley is 4-3 on the season. Garretson plays both tight end and edge on defense. On offense, he has caught 9 passes for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, Garretson has 30 tackles, 22 solo, 10.5 for loss, 7 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries.

Arkansas doesn’t have a tight end committed in the Class of 2025 yet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.