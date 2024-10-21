Halloween 2024 events in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is around the corner and organizations around Northwest Arkansas are holding their own spooky events.

A list of events can be found below.

Phantasma in The Ramble — Oct. 25

Phantasma is coming back to The Ramble in Fayetteville with a dance party and laser light show. The event is hosted by the Downtown Fayetteville Coalition and the City of Fayetteville.

Three DJs will be set up around the Lower Ramble.

Reservations for the free light show and silent disco can be made here .

Attendees can park at the West Avenue Parking Deck of the Fayetteville Public Library’s fee parking and enter the Lower Ramble at the main entrance on 122 S West Avenue.

The event is family-friendly, but reserving the 7-8 p.m. slot for an all-ages experience is recommended.

Safety Spooktacular Trunk or Treat — Oct. 26

The Safety Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event returns for the third year at Arvest Ballpark.

The free family event will run from 2-5 p.m. and is hosted by NWA Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Trick or Treat at the Bentonville Farmers Market — Oct. 26

Downtown Bentonville Incorporated is holding a trick-or-treat event at the Bentonville Farmers Market, the last outdoor Farmers Market of the 2024 season.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m.

Trick or Treat on Main Street — Oct. 31

The Gentry Chamber of Commerce is holding Trick or Treat on Main Street on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat in Lowell — Oct. 27

The Lowell Fraternal Order of Police and the Lowell Fire Department host Trunk or Treat on Oct. 27 at Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park starting at 6 p.m.

Candy donations for the event can be dropped off at the Lowell Police Department at 214 N. Lincoln Street or the Lowell Fire Department at 220 N. Lincoln Street.

Trunk or Treat at Highlands Chruch in Bella Vista — Oct. 31

Highlands Church in Bella Vista is holding its free Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.

The front parking lot will be filled with decorated trunks, games, a photo booth and candy.

Rogers Historical Museum Goblin Crawl — Oct. 31

The Rogers Historical Museum is hosting its third annual goblin candy crawl. You can take your kids to trick-or-treat at local businesses in downtown Rogers.

The crawl starts at 3:30 p.m. If your business is interested in signing up to pass out candy .. You can do that on the museum’s website .

Trick-or-Treat on the Trail — Oct. 31

The third annual Trick-or-treat on the Trail will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Oct.31 in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville.

Representatives from city departments, Experience Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Rotary Club will be at stops along the trails to hand out treats.

The event brings some road closures, and attendees are being asked to park in certain areas.

The event accepts applications through Oct. 18 from community organizations to host candy stations. If interested, contact Sarah Dilatush, arts and culture program assistant, at sdilatush@fayetteville-ar.gov or 479-841-6653.

Additional volunteer opportunities to help with the event are available on the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department’s GivePulse page .

