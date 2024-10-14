Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KNWA & FOX24

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCHYw_0w6G4Mkb00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    KNWA & FOX242 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    KNWA & FOX248 hours ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    KNWA & FOX244 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    KNWA & FOX2413 hours ago
    The Pioneer Woman describes her new vintage-inspired furniture as ‘elevated ranch’
    KNWA & FOX241 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    KNWA & FOX2416 hours ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    KNWA & FOX241 day ago
    Talihina man gets more than five years in prison for drug charge
    KNWA & FOX241 day ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    KNWA & FOX246 hours ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    KNWA & FOX242 days ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    KNWA & FOX247 hours ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    KNWA & FOX2413 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Amber Waterman to be sentenced for killing pregnant woman
    KNWA & FOX242 days ago
    Texas company buys Prairie Creek Marina for $30 million
    KNWA & FOX241 day ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    KNWA & FOX2417 hours ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    KNWA & FOX241 day ago
    Fayetteville man accused of fatally shooting father after argument pleads not guilty
    KNWA & FOX241 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Sydney Sweeney Shamed For Showing Her ‘Balloons’ In Plunging Jumpsuit
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    KNWA & FOX241 day ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    KNWA & FOX242 days ago
    LSU’s Kelly hoping to keep Golden Boot in Baton Rouge
    KNWA & FOX241 day ago
    Fort Smith police developing driver safety plan while family grieves teen’s death
    KNWA & FOX242 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy