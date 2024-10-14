Things are getting ‘frosty’ in Northwest Arkansas!

If you’ve been searching for a taste of fall across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, you’re in luck as we head throughout this week! Much cooler air is funneling into the area behind a strong Canadian front, and this is leading a significant drop off in regards to our dewpoints. This will lead to well-below average temperatures for much of this week, as highs struggle to get out of the 60s in many locations along and north of the I-49 corridor. Not only that, but widespread frost is looking likely for a couple of days this week, with our first freeze also possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning! Make sure you’re protecting those plants if you’re a greenthumb in Northwest Arkansas!

Rainfall chances continue to look minimal for much of this week, which will only worsen our drought and wildfire situation over much of our weather coverage area. See the latest wildfire danger and more on the cold temperatures by tuning into KNWA Today or FOX24 News at 7 this morning!

