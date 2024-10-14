Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler Weather is Here …no more 90s

Thanks to an overnight cool front (no rain) it will be a bit breezy through the morning hours and high temperatures today will at last be back to normal.

Today’s cool front isn’t the only one. There’s another one coming tomorrow (still no rain). Temperatures will be below normal in the middle of the week. In North AR, the first frost of the season may occur this week too.

