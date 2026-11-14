In the Pacific Northwest, where baseball has long been more than just a game, a community event is shaping up to honor a local legend while giving back to those in need. On December 10, 2026, Moss Bay Hall in Kirkland, Washington, will host a unique gathering: An Evening with Rick Rizzs. This event, a collaboration between the Seattle-area apparel brand Knuckleball Shop and the beloved Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs, aims to celebrate the spirit of Seattle baseball while raising funds for Toys for Kids, a nonprofit co-founded by Rizzs himself. For Colin Knuckles, the founder of Knuckleball Shop, this event is more than just an opportunity to sell T-shirts. It’s a chance to unite the community in the shared love of baseball and generosity. "We sat down with Rick to design a shirt he would be proud to see," Knuckles shared, emphasizing the deep respect his brand holds for Rizzs's legacy. This partnership has resulted in a special edition “Goodbye Baseball” tribute T-shirt, a nod to Rizzs's iconic phrase that marks a home run. With $10 from each shirt going to Toys for Kids, Knuckleball Shop hopes to sell at least 100 shirts, raising $1,000 for the cause.

The event itself is poised to be a memorable night for baseball fans and community members alike. With only 80 seats available, plus standing room, it promises an intimate setting where attendees can hear behind-the-scenes stories from Rizzs’s decades-long career. The evening will also feature a few interactive trivia questions mixed in, giveaways, and a commemorative community group photo. They are encouraging guests to don their tribute shirts at the event, creating a visual tapestry that celebrates both the Mariners' legacy and Rizzs’s contributions. To ensure everyone can participate, Knuckleball Shop has made these shirts available online. They are urging fans to order by November 23rd for best chance of delivery to arrive in time for the event. This urgency not only ensures timely participation but also doubles as a call to action for the community to rally behind a shared cause. For those ordering two shirts, Knuckleball Shop will be handling the shipping, doubling the impact with $20 going directly to Toys for Kids.









The excitement doesn't end with the tribute shirt. The Shop revealed that a second, exclusive Rick Rizzs design will be unveiled at the event, giving attendees a first look before it becomes available to the public. This strategic launch is not just about merchandise; it's about creating a shared experience that attendees can carry with them beyond the night. In addition to raising funds through shirt sales, Knuckleball Shop is looking to engage local businesses, inviting them to consider purchasing shirts in bulk for staff gifts. This initiative not only supports Toys for Kids but also strengthens community ties, encouraging local business owners to participate in this wave of generosity.





Throughout the night, attendees can look forward to prizes, giveaways, and a special commemorative gift, available while supplies last. It’s clear that every detail has been carefully considered to foster a sense of community, from the event's planning stages to its execution. As Knuckleball Shop's founder puts it, the goal is to bring everyone together to celebrate Rizzs’s legendary career while also supporting a worthy cause. For those interested in attending, Knuckleball Shop encourages following their Instagram and Threads accounts for the latest updates, and joining their "Roster" mailing list via their website for exclusive information. This allows fans to stay in the loop and ensures that they won't miss a single moment of the event's unfolding.









As the countdown to December 10 continues, the anticipation grows for what promises to be a night of stories, laughter, and community spirit. In a world where "current times" often divide, this event stands as a testament to the power of coming together for something bigger than the game itself. Rizzs’s voice has been a comforting presence to Mariners fans for decades, and now, through this event, his legacy will contribute to making a tangible difference in the lives of many children. Knuckleball Shop's collaboration with Rick Rizzs and Toys for Kids is a reminder of the enduring power of sports to unite and uplift. As fans gather at Moss Bay Hall, they will celebrate not just a beloved broadcaster, but also the community bonds that make the Pacific Northwest truly special.





Knuckleball Shop

📍Greater Seattle Area, Serving Seattle, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. With customers across the United States and Canada.

✨ What Makes It Different: Knuckleball Shop is building a time capsule disguised as a T-shirt shop; Through the people, places, stories, and traditions that make the city unique. We turn those shared memories into original apparel and community experiences that connect generations, creating tees you won't find in any team store.

🤝 Community Connection: Partnering with Rick Rizzs and Toys for Kids for charitable events, Previous donation campaign with PAWS.org, featured on King 5 Local News.