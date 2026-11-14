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A 60-year-old man is dead following a shooting in north Wichita Friday evening.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m., in the 1500 block of north Estelle, near the intersection of 13th and Grove. Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.



EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.



Investigators are speaking with multiple witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

