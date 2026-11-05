State law: six close Kansas election results under audit

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A half-dozen tightly-contested, undecided races, including Kansas governor, are within margins triggering close-race audits.

The Secretary of State’s office explained “a close-race audit is triggered when unofficial election results reported on election night show a race decided by 1% or less of the total votes cast.”

The Kansas races qualifying for a close-race audit include: Governor; Secretary of State; Attorney General; and three state House of Representatives districts.